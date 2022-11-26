Students in need to receive school supplies during Backpacks for Success drive

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Local students will be receiving some much-needed school supplies during the Backpacks for Success donation event.
SIU and Carbondale Community High School partnered with the Key Club and Circle K of SIU Carbondale for the event. Jenna Jamieson, a public health teacher at SIU Carbondale, coordinated the drive.
Jamieson, student volunteers, the Key Club, and the Circle K of SIU Carbondale will be filling backpacks with inspirational messages and school supplies, then donating the filled backpacks to local schools.
Jamieson spoke about the event in a press release, where she remarked how great it is to see students helping other students in need:
“It’s a fantastic way to get the students involved in their own community while giving back to those that need it. It’s all about helping others, and when you help others, it gives you a purpose beyond what a job will do. There’s just something great about volunteering without getting something in return. I really love seeing students helping students and this is what this project is all about!”
The event will take place on Monday, November 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Carbondale Community High School. For more information about the event, contact Jenna Jamieson at jennarpjamieson@gmail.com or call 618-967-2691