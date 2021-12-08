Students help unveil new mural in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- There's a new art piece at Murphysboro Middle School.
A Murphysboro organization unveiled its latest mural Tuesday morning.
Revitalize 62966 works to bring public art to the community.
The mural was donated by former Murphysboro students, Matthew and Brian Monahan along with their mother and former middle school teacher, Denise Monahan.
The richly colored mural is a bookshelf. It's lined with Newbery Award winning books, local authors and Monahan family favorites.
"So the significance is that she taught her, the boys were always readers and most of the books on the bookshelf are ones they read. They either had meaning to them as children or as young adults." said Shirley Krienert, Chairwoman, Revitalize 62966 Committee.
Revitalize 62966 hopes the new mural will encourage more students to get excited about reading.