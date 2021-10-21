Students get new perspective on Holocaust through Mobile Museum of Tolerance

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Local high school students experienced history like never before Thursday.
The Mobile Museum of Tolerance made a stop at Herrin High School.
It's a large bus with an inside designed as an education center. It's part of a program through the Simon Wisenthal Center Museum.
High schoolers learned the history and legacy of the Holocaust. The goal is also to confront all forms of prejudice and discrimination.
Organizers say it's a really unique and hands-on way to teach students.
"A lot of times you have to go to St. Louis or Chicago to be able to get this kind of experience. Where the availability to be able to bring it to the schools so the students have it right here in their back yard I think it's very important to get that to them," said Jeff Johnson, Herrin High School Principal.
The museum says the program is the first of its kind in the U.S. They try to visit more than 100 schools each year.