Students create "Kindness Cards" to say thank you

Carbondale (WSIL) -- Thanks to Carbondale high school teacher, Jenna Jamieson, elementary and high school students have been able to show their appreciation to local community members and first responders.
By creating "Kindness Cards," students have been able to say thank you with art work and notes. Jamieson says it's a great way to get students of all ages and backgrounds involved to work together and spread joy.
"My goal as a teacher no matter what I teach, is to make students better people than when they entered my classroom and so to me, giving back is a great way for students to learn the importance of being involved in a community..."
Hundreds of cards have been sent out and Jamieson hopes to continue the tradition for years to come, increasing the amount of student involvement.
