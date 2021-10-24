Students come together to clean up cemetery

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Despite the weekend's wet weather, students braved the rain to give back to the community.
More than 30 volunteers were out as drops fell Saturday afternoon, cleaning veterans' headstones at Woodlawn Cemetery in Carbondale.
Carbondale High School Key Club and Student Council members, joined SIU Air Force and Army ROTC members in cleaning the grave sites.
Tim Gehler, who coordinated the effort, says they weren't going to let the elements damper the project.
"No matter what we're gonna come out here and do what we can for the community," he explains. " Well the way we see it, our job as ROTC Cadets is to give back to those who serve before us and to help our community, and this is one of the great ways to do it."
Overall, the group cleaned more than 50 headstones with most belonging to Civil War veterans.