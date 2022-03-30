Students and businesses connect at the Carbondale High School job fair

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- There was quite the turn out at Carbondale High School's student job fair.
The high school worked with the Chamber of Commerce to connect businesses and students who want work.
Carbondale's superintendent said students have been getting ready for weeks.
There were 25 businesses that participated in the job fair.
Jason Charzan from Keller's Crossing at Stone Creek said the job fair helped pair businesses with a new age group.
"Really excited about the response from the kids here at the high school. Growing up on the golf course, and working at a golf course, I've always had that attachment, but seeing the young kids who are looking to maybe get into some different jobs and different atmospheres and fun times, it's really really really encouraging," said Charzan.
About 60 students participated in the job fair.