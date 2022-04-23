Student from Calvert City is finalist for national competition

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WSIL) -- A student from Calvert City, KY is a finalist in the national American Legion Competition.
Jackson Boone and two other students outlasted 50 other competitors in The American High School Oratorical Scholarship Program, otherwise known as "a Constitutional Speech Contest". The competition encourages students to improve their communication skills, as well as study the U.S. Constitution.
The student that places first in the contest will receive a $25,000 scholarship; second place will win a $22,500 scholarship, and third place will get a $20,000 scholarship.
The finals will take place Sunday, April 24 at 9 a.m., and you can watch a livestream of the event at the Legion's website, or on The American Legion National Headquarters Facebook page.