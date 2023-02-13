Strong winds and showers return Tuesday.

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a fantastic day for February. We saw plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures warmed up into the 60s. It'll stay nice into the evening but clouds will increase overnight.
Tuesday will be a very windy day. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning until 8 PM Tuesday. Winds will pick up during the afternoon, gusting out of the south between 50 mph and 60 mph. This could cause damage, secure any items you don't want blown around.
A small chance for showers will arrive early Tuesday morning, however the better chance will move in during the afternoon. Aside from the strong winds, severe weather is not expected. It'll be another warm day with highs back in the 60s.
We're still keeping a close eye on our next system, Wednesday night and into Thursday. There is still some uncertainty regarding the timing and the risk for severe storms. Be sure to stay weather aware.
It'll stay warm ahead of Wednesday's system with highs near 70 Wednesday but much cooler air returns to end the week.