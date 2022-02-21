Strong to severe storms Tuesday, stay weather aware

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with expected rain
this week, will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River.  The
river at Plumfield is forecast to rise back above flood stage early
Wednesday.  Meanwhile, the river at Murphysboro is projected to go
into moderate flooding by the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 22.1 feet
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground.
Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally
higher totals are possible especially across west Kentucky
into southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Strong to severe storms Tuesday, stay weather aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After a warm and windy day, the chance for strong to severe storms will return late tonight.

Showers and a few storms will start to push into the area after midnight. That will be the beginning to a very active morning. Strong to severe storms are likely through the first half of the day tomorrow. The biggest time frame of concern is from 4AM to 10AM. The main hazards will be straight line winds and flooding. However, a brief tornado or two is possible. Be sure to stay weather aware.

fff

You may want to allow yourself some extra time to get where you need to be tomorrow morning. Heavy rain and flooding will make driving difficult. Remember, don't try to drive through pooling water.

A few strong storms can't be ruled out during the early afternoon as the cold front moves through. Be sure to have multiple ways to get alerts. The quieter weather will return by the evening.

