Strong to severe storms Tuesday, stay weather aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After a warm and windy day, the chance for strong to severe storms will return late tonight.
Showers and a few storms will start to push into the area after midnight. That will be the beginning to a very active morning. Strong to severe storms are likely through the first half of the day tomorrow. The biggest time frame of concern is from 4AM to 10AM. The main hazards will be straight line winds and flooding. However, a brief tornado or two is possible. Be sure to stay weather aware.
You may want to allow yourself some extra time to get where you need to be tomorrow morning. Heavy rain and flooding will make driving difficult. Remember, don't try to drive through pooling water.
A few strong storms can't be ruled out during the early afternoon as the cold front moves through. Be sure to have multiple ways to get alerts. The quieter weather will return by the evening.