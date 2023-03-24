Strong to severe storms this evening, quiet by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a very soggy day. Many areas have already picked up 1-2"+ of rainfall. Primarily the north and west portions of the region. Widespread rain is still falling this afternoon, with strong storms likely by this evening.
As activity ramps back up, flooding will continue to be one of the main hazards. Don't try to drive through flooded roadways. You may also want to allow yourself extra time to get around. A Flood Watch is still in place for the entire viewing area until 1 AM Saturday.
Our next complex of storms is currently to our southwest, moving through parts of Arkansas. They will move northeast and through our region between 5 PM and 11 PM. The bootheel in southeast Missouri, far southern Illinois, western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee have the highest chance of severe weather.
The main hazards include tornadoes, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Be sure to have multiple ways to get weather alerts. The Storm Track 3 Team will be tracking this all evening.
The weather should begin to calm down and move east around midnight. However, a few showers could linger into very early Saturday. The weekend looks much nicer than the last couple of days. Temperatures will be mild with dry conditions. Enjoy!