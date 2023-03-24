Strong to severe storms this evening, quiet by the weekend

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.The combination of rain that already fell overnight and expected
additional rainfall into tonight will result in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
around 4 feet above flood stage Sunday, and at Murphysboro around 7
feet above flood stage Wednesday.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the watch area. Locally up to 5 inches is possible,
especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over the same
areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks, streams,
and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Strong to severe storms this evening, quiet by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a very soggy day. Many areas have already picked up 1-2"+ of rainfall. Primarily the north and west portions of the region. Widespread rain is still falling this afternoon, with strong storms likely by this evening.

Flood Watch

As activity ramps back up, flooding will continue to be one of the main hazards. Don't try to drive through flooded roadways. You may also want to allow yourself extra time to get around. A Flood Watch is still in place for the entire viewing area until 1 AM Saturday.

Severe

Our next complex of storms is currently to our southwest, moving through parts of Arkansas. They will move northeast and through our region between 5 PM and 11 PM. The bootheel in southeast Missouri, far southern Illinois, western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee have the highest chance of severe weather. 

The main hazards include tornadoes, damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Be sure to have multiple ways to get weather alerts. The Storm Track 3 Team will be tracking this all evening.

Weekend

The weather should begin to calm down and move east around midnight. However, a few showers could linger into very early Saturday. The weekend looks much nicer than the last couple of days. Temperatures will be mild with dry conditions. Enjoy!

