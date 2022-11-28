Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday evening, stay weather aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Quiet but gloomy weather will stick around into the evening. Enjoy the quiet, our next system will move in tomorrow.
Tuesday will bring much warmer and windier conditions ahead of our next storm system. Warm and humid air will work it's way into the region Tuesday evening. A cold front will then work it's way in from the west, bringing a chance for strong to severe storms.
There is some uncertainty with the threat across our region. The "better" ingredients are just to our south. However, there will be enough shear and instability, to warrant watching. Strong winds and a tornado or two can't be ruled out. Primarily in the southern half of the area, western Kentucky, northwest Tennessee and the bootheel of Southeast Missouri. Be sure to stay weather aware.
Once the cold front moves through, the severe threat will come to an end. Much colder air is expected by midweek with highs Wednesday and Thursday only in the lower 40s.
