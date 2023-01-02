 Skip to main content
.Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening
and continue through Tuesday morning. Flash flooding, some
potentially significant, is possible.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Caldwell, Christian,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean,
Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley and
Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of two to four inches is expected to fall tonight
through Tuesday morning. A corridor of higher amounts is
possible across the Missouri Bootheel region into far western
Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Strong to severe storms overnight, have multiple ways to get alerts

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a very foggy and warm day so far. Temperatures for south of the rivers have climbed into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. While most of the day has been quiet, that will quickly change.

Tonight Severe

A few storms have already started moving into the bootheel of southeast Missouri. The threat for storms and severe weather will increase throughout the evening and overnight. There will be two rounds. The first will continue moving in from the southwest around 5PM. Damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning are expected.

Round two will be the wave to watch out for. Unfortunately, this is timed to move through after midnight. It is very important that you have multiple ways to get alerts, something that will wake you up. Far southern Illinois, southeastern Missouri and western Kentucky need to stay weather aware.  Damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two are possible.

Flood Watch

Heavy rain will also lead to flooding issues. Flooding is very difficult to see at night. Remember, turn around and don't drown. A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire viewing area until 9 AM Tuesday, 2"-5" is possible. 

Stay safe and weather aware. The Storm Track 3 Team will keep you updated with the latest information.

