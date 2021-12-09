Strong to severe storms Friday evening, stay weather aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Strong to severe thunderstorms return by Friday evening, be sure to weather aware.
Light showers will be possible overnight, however most of us will stay dry. Overnight temperatures will very warm, only dipping into the 40s.
Friday will be warm and breezy ahead of our next system. Afternoon highs will be close to records, climbing up near 70.
By the evening our next system pushes in bringing the chance for severe weather. Timing and coverage are still in question, however the ingredients are available. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes can't be ruled out. Be sure to have multiple ways to get alerts.
Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be tracking this system tonight, on News 3.