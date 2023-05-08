Strong storms this evening, quieter Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for nearly the entire region, until 11 PM. The main hazards will be large hail, damaging winds and lightning. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Be sure to stay weather aware. The entire forecast area is highlighted under a slight risk (2 out of 5).
Storms will initiate in Missouri before moving southeast across the region, ahead of a cold front. The front and storms should begin to move south of the region by midnight.
The front will then stall to our south as we head into the next couple of days. This will eliminate the storm chances and lower humidity levels. Dewpoints will drop back into the 50s, making it a bit more comfortable. Highs will be near 80 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Enjoy the brief break in activity. Off and on storm chances return again by Thursday and stick around through the weekend.