Strong storms this evening, much cooler by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been another warm and windy afternoon. Temperatures have climbed back into the 80s, with gusty southwest winds. Our next storm system is just off to our west. Enjoy the last few hours of warm temperatures.
A cold front will move in this evening, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. This will begin to move into our western counties around 5PM-6PM, before pushing east. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be across southeast Missouri. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats. Stay weather aware.
The severe threat will begin to drop after sunset, as the front moves east. However, pockets of heavy rain and thunder will continue overnight.
A secondary system will then move in from the south, keeping the chance for rain and a few rumbles around through Friday. Better rain chances lie across southeast Illinois and into western Kentucky tomorrow. Our north west counties may escape the second round of rainfall.
Rain will move out by the weekend, but the cooler air will settle in. High temperatures will drop back into the 50s, with lows into the 30s by Sunday morning.
If you've already gotten a jump on your spring planting, keep an eye on both Sunday and Monday mornings. Patchy frost is likely.