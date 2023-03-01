Strong storms this evening, followed by heavy rain Thursday into Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There were quite a few clouds around today but it was very warm. Temperatures climbed up near records, into the low to mid 70s. The active weather will begin to ramp back up this evening. A cold front will dip south into the area, bringing the chance for strong storms.
The best chance for storms will be through western Kentucky, the Missouri bootheel and northwest Tennessee. The National Weather Service has these areas highlighted under a marginal risk. Timing will be between 5 PM and 9 PM. The main hazards include hail, strong winds and lightning.
The good news is that this won't be an overnight event. Storms will begin to push east of the viewing area by 11 PM. The remainder of the night will be quiet.
The lull in the activity will continue into Thursday morning. However, it will be short lived. Our next storm system will approach the are bringing back widespread heavy rain and storms by Thursday evening, into Friday morning.
Scattered rain chances will return by the afternoon, with the heaviest rain expected overnight. Widespread amounts of 2"-4" are likely, with isolated higher totals. Localized flooding will be a concern.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire viewing area through noon Friday. Remember, don't try to drive through pooling water.
Behind this system temperatures will drop throughout the day Friday, accompanied by very strong winds. Winds will likely gust between 40 and 50 mph.
Much quieter weather will return in time for the weekend.