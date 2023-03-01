 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Strong storms this evening, followed by heavy rain Thursday into Friday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There were quite a few clouds around today but it was very warm. Temperatures climbed up near records, into the low to mid 70s. The active weather will begin to ramp back up this evening. A cold front will dip south into the area, bringing the chance for strong storms.

Severe Threat

The best chance for storms will be through western Kentucky, the Missouri bootheel and northwest Tennessee. The National Weather Service has these areas highlighted under a marginal risk. Timing will be between 5 PM and 9 PM. The main hazards include hail, strong winds and lightning. 

The good news is that this won't be an overnight event. Storms will begin to push east of the viewing area by 11 PM. The remainder of the night will be quiet.

The lull in the activity will continue into Thursday morning. However, it will be short lived. Our next storm system will approach the are bringing back widespread heavy rain and storms by Thursday evening, into Friday morning. 

Heavy Rain

Scattered rain chances will return by the afternoon, with the heaviest rain expected overnight. Widespread amounts of 2"-4" are likely, with isolated higher totals. Localized flooding will be a concern.

Flood Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire viewing area through noon Friday. Remember, don't try to drive through pooling water.

Behind this system temperatures will drop throughout the day Friday, accompanied by very strong winds. Winds will likely gust between 40 and 50 mph. 

Much quieter weather will return in time for the weekend. 

