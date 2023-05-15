Strong storms this evening, break from the rain around the corner

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- An area of low pressure and associated cold front will keep the storm chances around through Tuesday. This will bring an increase in storm coverage this evening and overnight.
An isolated strong storm or two is possible through the evening. The main threats are heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. Keep an eye on the radar if you'll be out. The storm chances will slowly move east overnight and into Tuesday, before clearing late Tuesday.
Behind this system we will finally see a break from the rain, along with cooler and less humid air. Wednesday and Thursday will likely be the pick days of the week, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
Our next chance for rain is expected Friday, as another cold front moves through.