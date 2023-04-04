Strong storms possible tonight through Wednesday, cooler to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a very warm and windy day. Afternoon temperatures have climbed up near records, into the low 80s. It's the warmest day of the year, thanks to strong southerly winds. A Wind Advisory is in place for much of the region through Wednesday afternoon.
Most of the evening will remain dry. However, the chance for strong storms will arrive around midnight. The best ingredients lie just to the west of our region, but we will have to keep a close eye on this overnight. Be sure to have multiple ways to get alerts, something that will wake you up. The highest threat in our area, is across parts of southeast Missouri. If storms can form, damaging winds and tornadoes will be the main threats.
A strong cold front will make its way through the region, during the day on Wednesday. This will continue the threat of severe storms. The timing of the front has slowed down, increasing the likelihood of stronger storms. Damaging winds and brief tornadoes will be the main threats.
The cold front will push east of our region by the evening, taking the storms with it. Behind the front much cooler air will settle in to end the week. Highs will dip back into the upper 50s and low 60s, both Thursday and Friday with more clouds.