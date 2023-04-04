 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CDT/5 AM EDT TO 4 PM CDT/5
PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Wednesday

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in any
severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Strong storms possible tonight through Wednesday, cooler to end the week

  • 0

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a very warm and windy day. Afternoon temperatures have climbed up near records, into the low 80s. It's the warmest day of the year, thanks to strong southerly winds. A Wind Advisory is in place for much of the region through Wednesday afternoon. 

tonight

Most of the evening will remain dry. However, the chance for strong storms will arrive around midnight. The best ingredients lie just to the west of our region, but we will have to keep a close eye on this overnight. Be sure to have multiple ways to get alerts, something that will wake you up. The highest threat in our area, is across parts of southeast Missouri. If storms can form, damaging winds and tornadoes will be the main threats.

Tomorrow

A strong cold front will make its way through the region, during the day on Wednesday. This will continue the threat of severe storms. The timing of the front has slowed down, increasing the likelihood of stronger storms. Damaging winds and brief tornadoes will be the main threats. 

The cold front will push east of our region by the evening, taking the storms with it. Behind the front much cooler air will settle in to end the week. Highs will dip back into the upper 50s and low 60s, both Thursday and Friday with more clouds. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you