Strong storms possible Saturday afternoon, stay weather aware

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Warm and quiet conditions will stick around for the remainder of the evening. It'll be a great night to eat out on a patio or fire up the grill. Overnight temperatures will be warm, thanks to strong southerly winds. Lows will only dip into the low 60s.
Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday during the second half of the day. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to keep an eye on the weather. Storms will move in from the west during the afternoon and push east along a cold front into the evening hours. All severe threats will be possible including, hail, strong winds and a brief tornado. Be sure to have multiple ways to get alerts.
Ahead of the storms there should be quite a bit of dry time. In other words, the whole day won't be a wash out. If you have outdoors events during the morning hours or need to get some yard work done the weather should cooperate for at least part of the day. It will be a warm and breezy day with highs climbing into the upper 70s and winds gusting near 30 mph.
Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.
Stay safe and have a great weekend!