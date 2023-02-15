Strong storms overnight, followed by a big cool down

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a beautiful day to get outside, especially for February. Afternoon temperatures have climbed well above average, into the upper 60s and low 70s. Enjoy it while it lasts.
Our next storm system arrives late tonight and into Thursday morning. The initial round will move in from the south as early as 10 PM, ramping up around midnight. As the initial round moves north damaging winds and hail will be the main threats.
The threat for storms will continue through the eastern half of the region, through the morning Thursday. Ahead and along of the cold front damaging winds, hail and a brief spin up tornado will be possible. Be sure to have multiple ways to get alerts tonight, something that will wake you up.