Strong storms overnight, followed by a big cool down

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a beautiful day to get outside, especially for February. Afternoon temperatures have climbed well above average, into the upper 60s and low 70s. Enjoy it while it lasts.

Our next storm system arrives late tonight and into Thursday morning. The initial round will move in from the south as early as 10 PM, ramping up around midnight. As the initial round moves north damaging winds and hail will be the main threats.  

The threat for storms will continue through the eastern half of the region, through the morning Thursday. Ahead and along of the cold front damaging winds, hail and a brief spin up tornado will be possible. Be sure to have multiple ways to get alerts tonight, something that will wake you up. 

The timing for storms through our region looks to be focused through 10 PM and 7 AM. There is a chance for the threat to linger slightly longer in our eastern most counties. 
Behind the cold front the severe threat will drop off by the afternoon, followed by a cool down. Temperatures will drop throughout the day Thursday, into the 40s by the afternoon. By Friday temperatures will be back into the 20s to start the day, with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s.
 
Warmer weather arrives again this weekend. 

