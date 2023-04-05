 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 121 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              HAMILTON
JACKSON               JEFFERSON             JOHNSON
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WAYNE
WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU,
CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, DONIPHAN, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA,
HARRISBURG, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MCLEANSBORO,
MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID, PERRYVILLE,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN,
VIENNA, AND WEST FRANKFORT.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Today

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Strong storms likely through the afternoon, cooler to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a very active morning across the region. A tornado moved through parts of Bollinger county, in southeast Missouri. A News 3 Team is on their way to gather more information and access the damage.

Tornado Watch

A Tornado Watch remains in place for parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri until 9 AM. However, as storms move east, the tornado threat begins to drop. Strong storms with a lot of lightning and damaging winds are likely for the morning commute. Consider allowing yourself some extra time as you head out the door. 

SPC Outlook

Another line of storms is expected along a strong cold front moving in from the west. This line will move in during the late morning and early afternoon. As this moves through, more strong to severe storms are expected, the primary threat will be damaging winds, but a brief spin up tornado can't be ruled out. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to get alerts. 

Wind Advisory

Ahead of and behind this front, sustained winds will also be strong. A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of the region until 4 PM. Winds will gust between 40 mph and 45 mph. 

Behind this system much cooler air will settle in. High temperatures will dip back below average, into the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday and Friday. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

