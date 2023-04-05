Strong storms likely through the afternoon, cooler to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a very active morning across the region. A tornado moved through parts of Bollinger county, in southeast Missouri. A News 3 Team is on their way to gather more information and access the damage.
A Tornado Watch remains in place for parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri until 9 AM. However, as storms move east, the tornado threat begins to drop. Strong storms with a lot of lightning and damaging winds are likely for the morning commute. Consider allowing yourself some extra time as you head out the door.
Another line of storms is expected along a strong cold front moving in from the west. This line will move in during the late morning and early afternoon. As this moves through, more strong to severe storms are expected, the primary threat will be damaging winds, but a brief spin up tornado can't be ruled out. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to get alerts.
Ahead of and behind this front, sustained winds will also be strong. A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of the region until 4 PM. Winds will gust between 40 mph and 45 mph.
Behind this system much cooler air will settle in. High temperatures will dip back below average, into the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday and Friday.