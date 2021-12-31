You are the owner of this article.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Pockets of flooding caused by excessive rainfall are likely.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois south of Interstate 64, all
of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and
ditches may become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts possible. The heavy rainfall is
expected to be most widespread after midnight tonight through
Saturday morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Strong storms and a big cool down to start 2022

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The chance for heavy rain and storms ramps up this evening, stay weather aware.

A chance for strong storms will move in as we shift into the evening hours. If you have plans to be out and about, be sure to stay weather aware. Overnight heavy rain, strong winds and hail will be the main threats.

Friday Evening

The potential for flooding will be one of the biggest threats through Saturday evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for much of the region until 6 PM Saturday.

Flood Watch

On average 2-4 inches of rainfall is expected with the highest amounts along the Ohio river. If you will be out late tonight or early tomorrow, use caution when heading home. Flooded areas are difficult to see in the dark. Remember, turn around, don't drown.

Rain Totals

Another threat for severe storms will move through Saturday. Likely kicking off by late morning. A line of storms is expected to push southeast through portions of the area. Hazards with this line include flooding, damaging winds, hail and brief tornadoes.

Saturday Threat

After we get through Saturday, the bitter cold will set in. Wind chills will dip into the teens by Sunday morning with the chance for some snow showers. No major impacts are expected.

Sunday Cold

Stay safe and weather aware as we kick off the New Year. The Storm Track 3 Team will keep you up to date with the latest information.

