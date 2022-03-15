"Strollin' through the Colon" raises awareness about Colon Cancer

(WSIL) -- Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and third in women in the United States.
So the Southern 7 Health Department is hosting an event to help people learn more about colon cancer prevention.
Southern Seven Health Department Executive Director and Public Health Administrator Rhonda Ray stopped by News 3 This Morning to share the details.
“Strollin’ through the Colon” will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Big John Grocery in Metropolis.
Ray says the event will present the reason to get regular colorectal and other cancer screenings in a light-hearted way that allows those who attend to walk through a 20-foot, inflatable colon, get a FREE at-home Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Screening Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) kit for those 45 and older, obtain cancer education, talk with health care professionals and enjoy a free lunch.
Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others in attendance.
For more information, call Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 ex. 9161 or visit them on Facebook.