 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

"Strollin' through the Colon" raises awareness about Colon Cancer

  • Updated
  • 0
colon cancer

(WSIL) -- Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and third in women in the United States.

So the Southern 7 Health Department is hosting an event to help people learn more about colon cancer prevention.

Southern Seven Health Department Executive Director and Public Health Administrator Rhonda Ray stopped by News 3 This Morning to share the details.

“Strollin’ through the Colon” will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Big John Grocery in Metropolis.

Ray says the event will present the reason to get regular colorectal and other cancer screenings in a light-hearted way that allows those who attend to walk through a 20-foot, inflatable colon, get a FREE at-home Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Screening Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) kit for those 45 and older, obtain cancer education, talk with health care professionals and enjoy a free lunch.

Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others in attendance.

For more information, call Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 ex. 9161 or visit them on Facebook.

Tags

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

Recommended for you