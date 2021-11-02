Street Machine Nationals returning to Du Quoin in 2022

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A weekend full of cars will once again return to Du Quoin next year.
The Street Machine Nationals will be back at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds June 24-26, 2022. The organization made the announcement on their website.
The Street Machine Nationals will feature high-performance street machines, hot rods, street trucks and the best dream machines from coast-to-coast.
In addition to the cars, the Performance Marketplace will showcase products and services from industry leaders.
Street Machines returned in June of 2021 after taking a year off due to COVID-19.
For more details to sign up for the event or become a sponsor click here.