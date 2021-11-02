You have permission to edit this article.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois, generally north of a line extending from
Carbondale, Illinois to Harrisburg, IL to Calhoun, Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Street Machine Nationals returning to Du Quoin in 2022

Street Machine Nationals
By Mandy Robertson

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A weekend full of cars will once again return to Du Quoin next year. 

The Street Machine Nationals will be back at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds June 24-26, 2022. The organization made the announcement on their website

The Street Machine Nationals will feature high-performance street machines, hot rods, street trucks and the best dream machines from coast-to-coast.

In addition to the cars, the Performance Marketplace will showcase products and services from industry leaders.

Street Machines returned in June of 2021 after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

For more details to sign up for the event or become a sponsor click here

