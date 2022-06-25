Street Machine Nationals attracts hundreds to Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- Hundreds of hot rods, muscle cars, trucks and custom builds fill the Du Quoin fairgrounds Saturday afternoon.
It's Day 2 of the Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals with cars cruising the grounds as visitors look on. The event includes Burnout Challenges, an Antique Auto Club SWAP meet and Legends of Pro Street with top builders from previous Nationals.
John Wargo had a car on display. He is with The Custom Shop in Flanagan, IL and says his family takes part each year, since the 1980's.
"It's kind of funny because you make friends of people that you don't really know but they see you here every year, they're like, "What did you bring this year?" so, it's a lot of fun for us too," says Wargo. "Just even the cruising at night, it's cool that they have four lanes down the middle of Du Quoin here, so everybody's cruising all night long so it's actually not just the show it's actually the show after the show."
The activities continues Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 with the Continental Tire Burnout Contest going on from Noon until 1 p.m.