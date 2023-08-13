Stormy night ahead to end the weekend

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--
We are tracking what has the potential to be a very active night tonight. The showers and storms that some of us experienced early this morning and through the early afternoon will continue to track off towards the east.
By dinner time, we are expecting most of the region to be dry, but we will be experiencing partly to mostly cloudy skies for much of the region. However, there could be a few breaks in the clouds.
The main threat for thunderstorms will be coming overnight, with storms moving into parts of southeastern Missouri at around 11:00 tonight and tracking off towards the east. By 3:00am, the worst of the storms should be over parts of western Kentucky and southern Illinois, with the worst of the storms clearing by 5:00 am.
Parts of southeastern Missouri are in a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather, and the rest of the region is under a level 2 out of 5 for tonight. Some of our weather models are not in agreement with where the strong to severe storms will form and track. What they are in agreement on is that the conditions tonight are favorable for the development of severe weather, with the main threats being damaging winds and hail. However, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
In addition to the severe threat, we also have the threat of flash flooding for tonight. The weather prediction center has placed our entire region in a medium risk for flash flooding, and even a high risk of flash flooding into portions of southeastern Missouri.
For this reason, the weather service has issued a flood watch for parts of the area effective from 10 tonight through tomorrow morning.
A few lingering showers and storms are possible behind the heaviest rainfall, and should be clearing by mid to late morning. Highs tomorrow should only be in the low 80s, before humidity drops with actual air temperatures.
Looking ahead, we tracking temperatures to be in the 70s by mid week before rebounding to the upper 80s and low 90s by the weekend.