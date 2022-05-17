Storms will move back into the area overnight, more chances in the forecast

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We're seeing more clouds across the region this afternoon but we will remain dry for much of the evening. Our next round of storms will move in from the northwest and spread east, after midnight. A few storms could be on the stronger side with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
These storms could still be around as some folks head out the door tomorrow morning. You may want to allow a little extra time as you head out the door Wednesday morning. A few more scattered storms are likely to develop in the afternoon and evening, after the first rounds pushes through. Keep an umbrella on standby.
The remainder of the week will keep scattered storms chances around. Temperatures and humidity will also crank up through the end of the week but relief will return by the weekend.