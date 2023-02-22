 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storms rolling though the region causes damage

  • Updated
  • 0
Severe weather
MGN

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Reports of damage across the area are coming in as a storm system rolled through the tri-state region late Wednesday afternoon.

  • On Wednesday afternoon, KYTC reported a power line and trees down across U.S. 60 in Ballard County
  • In Cape Girardeau, police are reporting a tree down, closing a section of Lexington Avenue between Perryville and Steven streets. This road will be closed into the evening hours as Ameren crews work on a downed power line.
  • The National Weather Service in Paducah is reporting other trees down in Cape Girardeau on Silver Springs and Cobblefield Court.
  • A wind gust was reported in Scott City measuring 60 mph.
  • 2,481 customers are reportedly out of power in Cape Girardeau as of 2:55 p.m.
  • NWS Paducah relays a report of a tree falling on top of a home along Bethlehem Church Road, Southeast of Wickliffe.
  • A wind gust was reported in Carbondale measuring 61 mph.
  • Trees and limbs were reported down in Jacob, IL.

Damages across the region

1 of 3

This list will update as reports come in.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you