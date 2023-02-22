Storms rolling though the region causes damage

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Reports of damage across the area are coming in as a storm system rolled through the tri-state region late Wednesday afternoon.
- On Wednesday afternoon, KYTC reported a power line and trees down across U.S. 60 in Ballard County
- In Cape Girardeau, police are reporting a tree down, closing a section of Lexington Avenue between Perryville and Steven streets. This road will be closed into the evening hours as Ameren crews work on a downed power line.
- The National Weather Service in Paducah is reporting other trees down in Cape Girardeau on Silver Springs and Cobblefield Court.
- A wind gust was reported in Scott City measuring 60 mph.
- 2,481 customers are reportedly out of power in Cape Girardeau as of 2:55 p.m.
- NWS Paducah relays a report of a tree falling on top of a home along Bethlehem Church Road, Southeast of Wickliffe.
- A wind gust was reported in Carbondale measuring 61 mph.
- Trees and limbs were reported down in Jacob, IL.
This list will update as reports come in.