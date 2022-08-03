Storms return this evening and stick around Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a sunny and hot day. Temperatures have climbed into the 90s, with heat indices in the triple digits. A Heat Advisory remains in place for parts of the region until 8 PM.
Relief is around the corner, but it's going to come with scattered showers and storms. Storms will begin to move in from the northwest tonight, as early as 11 PM. An isolated strong storm or two is possible, but they should be weakening as they approach our area. Hazards include heavy rain, lightning and strong winds.
Localized flooding will also be possible with some of the stronger storms. A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of southeast Missouri until Thursday morning.
Showers and storms will linger into Thursday, with the heaviest rain expected throughout the morning. Rain should become a bit more isolated by the afternoon. Thanks to the rain, temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs topping out in the low to mid 80s.