...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, or
along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois to New Madrid,
Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Storms return this evening and stick around Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a sunny and hot day. Temperatures have climbed into the 90s, with heat indices in the triple digits. A Heat Advisory remains in place for parts of the region until 8 PM.

Relief is around the corner, but it's going to come with scattered showers and storms. Storms will begin to move in from the northwest tonight, as early as 11 PM. An isolated strong storm or two is possible, but they should be weakening as they approach our area. Hazards include heavy rain, lightning and strong winds.

Localized flooding will also be possible with some of the stronger storms. A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of southeast Missouri until Thursday morning. 

Showers and storms will linger into Thursday, with the heaviest rain expected throughout the morning. Rain should become a bit more isolated by the afternoon. Thanks to the rain, temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs topping out in the low to mid 80s.

