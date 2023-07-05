 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storms possible today -- tracking rain and cooler weather

  • 0
4 cams

WSIL (Carterville) -- We're beginning to see cumulus clouds bubble across the region thanks to the warm temperatures and humidity. Almost everyone is feeling the low 90s with the exceptions of a few areas that have been receiving rain. 

radar

Radar is fairly active already as storms are expected to roll through this afternoon and evening thanks to an approaching cold front. We aren't currently tracking a watch or a warning but there's a good chance that will change. 

SPC

A few storms may become severe today. The Storm Prediction Center did downgrade us from a Slight (2 out of 5) risk to a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk for this evening. SEMO is the most likely to see some of these stronger storms set up, but a lower possibility also remains for southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

3 day rain

We'll continue to track showers for our Thursday in the wake of the cold front. None are anticipated to be severe.

rc

Temperatures will also be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We stay in this pattern through the weekend. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.