Storms possible today -- tracking rain and cooler weather

WSIL (Carterville) -- We're beginning to see cumulus clouds bubble across the region thanks to the warm temperatures and humidity. Almost everyone is feeling the low 90s with the exceptions of a few areas that have been receiving rain.
Radar is fairly active already as storms are expected to roll through this afternoon and evening thanks to an approaching cold front. We aren't currently tracking a watch or a warning but there's a good chance that will change.
A few storms may become severe today. The Storm Prediction Center did downgrade us from a Slight (2 out of 5) risk to a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk for this evening. SEMO is the most likely to see some of these stronger storms set up, but a lower possibility also remains for southern Illinois and western Kentucky.
We'll continue to track showers for our Thursday in the wake of the cold front. None are anticipated to be severe.
Temperatures will also be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We stay in this pattern through the weekend.