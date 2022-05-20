 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In southeast Missouri to the east of a Perryville to
Poplar Bluff line, in western Kentucky to the west of a Marion
to Smithland line, and in southern Illinois along and south of
Highway 13.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving could become challenging for high
profile vehicles, especially on east west roads such as Illinois
Highway 13 and Highway 60 in southeast Missouri and west
Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Storms could impact some weekend plans, cool weather on the way

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a hot and windy day with wind gusts over 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in place until 7PM tonight. Winds will relax overnight with temperatures dipping down near 70 degrees. An isolated storm could push into our north and west counties late tonight, but most will stay dry.

A few scattered showers will be possible Saturday morning, but there should be some dry time. However, an approaching cold front will bring back the chance for storms by the late morning and early afternoon. Some of these could be on the stronger side with gusty winds, hail, heavy rain and lightning. Stay aware if you have outdoor plans.

Showers and storms are likely through the overnight hours Saturday and into Sunday morning. Once the cold front moves through we will dry back out. Much of Sunday should be dry but chilly. High temperatures will dip back into the upper 60s.

Stay safe and have a great weekend!

