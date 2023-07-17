Storm chances the next few days -- severe weather possible

WSIL (Carterville) -- We started our Monday with some activity and we'll be ending the day fairly active. Thanks to an upper level wave and a weak front to our north, a few storms are beginning to fire up again.
There is a possibility some of theses storms may hit severe parameters. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a few of our Western SEMO counties until 9 PM tonight because of these favorable conditions. The Storm Prediction Center has everyone blanketed in a 2 out of 5 Slight risk.
Temperatures this evening will climb into the upper 80s. The chance for storms stays with us until around sunset, with a few showers lingering close to midnight. Temperatures overnight will fall into the mid 60s.
The front continues to stall to our north, bringing another round of heavy rain and strong storms to the region. The chance of rain stays throughout most of the day.
Large hail and strong winds will be tomorrow's concerns, and flash flooding as well if enough rain falls fast enough. Southern Illinois and a small portion of SEMO is outlined in a Slight (2 out of 5) risk, with everyone else in a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk.
Rain chances stick around even after tomorrow. We get to enjoy some dry time and sunshine Friday and Saturday.