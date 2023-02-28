Storm chances return tomorrow and stick around through the end of the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was gorgeous day, with plenty of sunshine and more warm temperatures. The evening will stay quiet and mild. Mostly clear skies stick around overnight, with warm low temperatures. Low will only dip into the 40s by Wednesday morning.
The first half of the day should be fairly calm Wednesday. However, a cold front will bring back the chances for showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm or two can't be ruled out, but the better chance for severe weather remains south of the region.
Aside from the storm chances, it'll be very warm. Afternoon high temperatures will climb back into the 70s. It will also be breezy. Winds will be out of the south southwest with gusts between 20 and 25 mph.
Our next potent storm system will move in Thursday. Widespread heavy rain and storms are likely Thursday night and into Friday morning. Localized flooding looks to be the main threat at this time. Widespread amounts of 2"-3" are likely, with some closer to 4".
Grab an umbrella and stay weather aware. Dry weather arrives by the weekend.