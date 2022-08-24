Stolen property returned to homeowner in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police say they've found stolen property, a bench, from a home in Carbondale and have arrested one of the suspect. Officers issued Pfister a notice to appear in court for Theft and released him. The bench was returned to the owner. The Police Department would like to thank the community for your assistance with the investigation of this incident.
On August 12, around 11:37 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of South Glenview Street. A theft was reported that was captured on a surveillance camera.
Police say two suspects were in the yard and one of them stole property from the porch. The two suspects left.
Again, the stolen bench has been returned and the suspect has been arrested.