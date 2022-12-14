Stoddard County man found guilty of raping two children

(WSIL) -- The Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver announced Billy Stitz was found guilty of sodomy and rape.
Stitz was charged for sex crimes against two children under the age of 5.
He will now wait for a sentencing hearing where he faces up to 4 life sentencs.
Oliver said of the jury’s guilty verdicts “I am so proud of the brave victims in this case standing up to this predator. There are no winners in cases like this. Multiple children have suffered greatly at the hands of the Defendant. These cases are excruciatingly difficult to try, emotionally taxing on everyone involved, and painful for victims to relive as they tell of the abuse they have suffered. But we do those difficult things to bring justice and closure to the victims, to ensure that no other children suffer at the hands of the Defendant and to protect the families of our community. The jury’s verdict ensures that the Defendant will never take another step as a free man the remainder of his life and will die in prison.”