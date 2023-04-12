Still warm but clouds increase Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another beautiful spring day, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Temperatures have climbed back into the mid to upper 70s. The remainder of the evening will be clear and warm.
Changes will begin Thursday. We will kick off the day with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase as an area of low pressure near the gulf drifts north. An isolated shower can't be entirely ruled out by the afternoon. However, the chance is small and most will stay dry.
Another isolated rain chance will linger into Friday afternoon, but the better rain and storm chances arrive along a cold front Saturday. If you have plans to be out Saturday afternoon and evening, keep an eye on the weather. An isolated strong storm or two can't be ruled out.
High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s, until the front moves through. By Sunday the cooler air will settle in, dropping highs back near 60 degrees