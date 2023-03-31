STILL TRACKING: Severe storms expected late afternoon and into the evening

WSIL (Carterville) -- We are continuing to track severe weather this evening as a cold front pushes through the region.
A more rare PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) Tornado Watch has been issued for most of the region. This will be in effect until 8 PM tonight. Now is the time to go over your safety plan-- know what you will do incase a warning is issued.
There's two rounds of severe that we're continuing to keep an eye on. There are storms out ahead of the front and then another line of storms along the front. Both have potential to produce strong winds, hail and strong tornadoes. The same is expected along the front with that being more widespread.
The timing still remains to be early afternoon, into the evening and then exiting the region before midnight in Western Kentucky.
The biggest threats in the next couple of hours continue to be strong winds and powerful tornadoes. Hail and flooding will also be possible but is a lower risk.
Luckily much calmer weather is expected this weekend. Tomorrow will be cooler behind the front but we'll quickly warm up by Sunday.