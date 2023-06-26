Stemm's Café And Coffee Shoppe Relocating To Historic Annex Theatre

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) – There’s plenty of history within the buildings throughout southern Illinois and several business leaders are doing their part to preserve the history, while also looking to grow the local economy.
For more than two years, Jason and Trish Stemm have been living a lifelong dream of owning their own mom-and-pop restaurant.
“We just decided to go for it,” said Trish Stemm. “It’s something we just wanted to do and it fell in our laps. We took the leap of faith and did it.”
The couple opened Stemm’s Café and Coffee Shoppe in downtown Herrin. They took over an already established business and spent time working on branding the business toward their style of customer service.
They also took over and opened their business toward the end of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“It presented an opportunity,” said Jason Stemm. “There was a whole community of people that were really wanting restaurants to open back up again.”
Since then, the Stemms have seen a steady flow of people coming in and out of the restaurant. It’s to the point where they know it’s time to find a new location.
“For the most part, especially on a weekend, Friday and Saturday there’s just no tables,” said Trish Stemm.
So they decided to relocate from one historic building to another. Two blocks down the road to the former Annex Theatre. And as far as Trish is concerned, she fell in love with the building the moment she set eyes on it.
“We love stories behind buildings and the life, the memories, all the things you can imagine that goes on in an older building is just fascinating to us,” said Trish Stemm.
The current building, which was built after the turn of the century – can seat around 40 people. The new location will allow Stemms to be creative when it comes to hosting more events – and more people.
“We heard a lot, I’m so glad something else is coming into the building, I’m so glad,” said Trish Stemm.
Tuesday is the last day for the current location to be open. The goal is to be back open at the new spot on July 7 with a ribbon cutting tentatively scheduled for July 14.