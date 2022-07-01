Staying safe outdoors during the holiday week

WSIL -- You can celebrate Independence Day in many ways, a cookout, on the lake, or enjoying fireworks, but nearly all events are outdoors.
Through the entire weekend, there is a chance for storms. Justin Gibbs, a Meteorologist who specializes in severe weather at the National Weather Service office in Paducah, says you don't need to cancel your plans just yet, but you do need to be weather aware.
"Being weather aware is probably the first step. Just understanding that there are going to be thunderstorms around all weekend, all through the holiday. Especially in the afternoon, you get to 2, 3, 4 PM. "
If you're spending time outdoors, pay attention to the skies. Thunder and lightning are the best sign of an approaching storm. Have a safety plan for if that happens and make sure you can receive alerts.
"With these summertime thunderstorms they pop up out of no where. You'll be fine, it'll be blue sky then 20 minutes later you'll start to see the clouds bubbling. Before long you've got a storm."
Even if you don't have plans until later in the weekend, now is the time you can begin preparing. The National Weather Services suggests purchasing a weather radio if you're camping or out on the water, download the Storm Track 3 app where you can watch radar and one more important step you need to consider.
"If a thunderstorm develops, is there a building that we can go in.. do we have a vehicle that we can go in and take refuge?"
The good news about the storms this weekend is that they're your typical summertime popup system, so Gibbs says they should only last about half an hour.. so you'll only need to be in your sheltered area for a short amount of time.
"Usually about thirty minutes after the last rumble of thunder, you're in pretty good shape. Things have moved on enough that you can go back to what you were doing before the storms pulled up".