Stay weather aware as we kick off the new year

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The chance for strong storms and heavy rain ramps up as we kick off the new year.
Mostly cloudy skies will stick around overnight and through the first half of the day Friday. It will be another warm day, high temperatures will climb back into the 60s.
By Friday night, the active weather moves in. If you have any New Years Eve and New Years day plans, be sure to stay weather aware. Our next system will bring back the chance for strong to severe storms, and heavy rain. Damaging winds, a brief tornado, hail and flooding are all concerns. Some areas could pick up 2 to 4 inches of rainfall.
Be sure to have multiple ways to get alerts and use caution when traveling to and from events. Flooding is difficult to see at night. Remember, turn around don't drown.
By Sunday morning the cold will set in, with the chance for snow showers. Stay tuned with News 3 for updates.