.A slow-moving cold front will be preceded by a surge of tropical
moisture, which will result in widespread heavy rainfall and likely
some flooding problems.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois south of Interstate 64, all
of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Tornado debris in the affected
areas of western Kentucky could impede drainage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Stay weather aware as we kick off the new year

WebWx

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The chance for strong storms and heavy rain ramps up as we kick off the new year.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around overnight and through the first half of the day Friday. It will be another warm day, high temperatures will climb back into the 60s. 

By Friday night, the active weather moves in. If you have any New Years Eve and New Years day plans, be sure to stay weather aware. Our next system will bring back the chance for strong to severe storms, and heavy rain. Damaging winds, a brief tornado, hail and flooding are all concerns. Some areas could pick up 2 to 4 inches of rainfall. 

Be sure to have multiple ways to get alerts and use caution when traveling to and from events. Flooding is difficult to see at night. Remember, turn around don't drown.

By Sunday morning the cold will set in, with the chance for snow showers. Stay tuned with News 3 for updates.

