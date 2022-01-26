 Skip to main content
State investing $47 million to expand broadband in Illinois

By Mandy Robertson

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Office of Broadband announced $47 million in funding for 22 projects to expand broadband. 

Round Two funding includes $23 million in Connect Illinois grant awards matched by $24 million in nonstate funding for a total of over $47 million, with plans to expand broadband access to approximately 13,000 homes, businesses, farms, and community institutions across Illinois – through 22 new projects, with at least one in every region of the state.

Round Two Grant Awards include these projects in southern Illinois: 

  • Clearwave: $500,000 for expansion in Saline, Williamson, Johnson Counties
  • ProTek Communications: $2,000,000 for expansion in Williamson County
  • WKT Telecom Cooperative: $5,000,000 for expansion in Union, Pulaski Counties

Grant applications were reviewed and evaluated on a competitive basis, with proposals evaluated in seven categories: project impact; nonstate match and demonstration of need; community support; project readiness; project viability and sustainability; affordability and adoption assistance; and open access, shared use and business strategy.

To promote broadband access, the Illinois Office of Broadband is making $350 million in funding available through a third round of grants, which will be accepted and awarded on a rolling basis through 2024, or until funds are depleted.

For more on Round 3 Connect Illinois, and Round 2 awards and other grant programs, please visit DCEO's website.

