State Bank of Whittington celebrates new admin building with ribbon cutting

BENTON, IL (WSIL) - There were quite a few people at the State Bank of Whittington in Benton on Wednesday morning to celebrate their new administration building.

It's an expansion for the bank whose headquarters are in Whittington. The project took about five years from start to finish. It bears the name of long-time past president, William "Steve" Swinney. His son Greg is the vice-president now. He told us there is a strong significance to the building's name.

"We decided to kind of name the administration building after my father, Steve Swinney or William Steven Swinney to kind of represent what he was all about... giving to the community," Greg said about the naming of the building.

Benton Mayor, Lee Messersmith, said he's pleased the bank decided to locate their expansion in town.

"We love the State Bank of Whittington's brought their location here to town, and it took care of a couple of blighted properties that needed to be addressed," Messersmith explained. "Because it's right downtown and is an anchor to this part of town."

The bank and new admin building are on North Main Street. It encompasses the city block with the exception of the water tower.

