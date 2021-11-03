You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

State appeals court: Rams lawsuit will stay in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams, owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL have lost another bid to move the lawsuit filed over the team’s 2016 relocation out of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied an appeal that sought to overturn a circuit judge’s Aug. 31 ruling that keeps the trial in St. Louis.

The trial is expected to begin in January.

The lawsuit claims the NFL broke its own relocation rules by allowing the Rams to leave St. Louis after the 2015 season, and misled the public about its intentions.

Plaintiffs claim the departure cost the city millions of dollars.

