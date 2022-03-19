St. Patrick's Day celebration draws a crowd for day of family fun

MURPHYSBORO, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Hundreds of folks dressed in green to celebrate the city's St. Patrick's Day festival filled with activities.
Festivities kicked off early downtown Saturday morning with a 5-K run walk/run.
Then, residents and visitors alike lined up on Walnut Street to celebrate the city's St. Patrick's Day parade. Meanwhile, an Irish Stew Cook-Off, tricycle races, with bags tournament and a kid's free fair also took place.
Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce president Gene Basden says the city has officially celebrated St. Patty's day for the past 37 years, a smaller celebration than their Apple Fest, but growing in size each year for a full day of family fun.
"We like to think of it as complimentary (to Apple Fest), this really is a kick-off to Spring," says Basden. "We've got a little bit of clouds, but that's okay because the fun is still happening here; we have the Irish Stew cookoff going on behind us, shortly we're going to have the parade going, and of course our Spirits Tasting and my favorite, the tricycle race."
The money raised through the tricycle race benefits the Murphysboro Food Pantry. Festivities wrap up Sunday with their Leprechaun Classic Bocce Tournament, which starts at noon.