St. Nicholas Brewing Co. announces new beer will be brewed at Southern Illinois Airport

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- St. Nicholas Brewing Company will be introducing their new 'Wheelz Up' beer at the Southern Illinois Airport, which will make history as the first beer that is brewed in a general aviation classified airport in the United States.
Details on the groundbreaking IPA come from a press release from the Southern Illinois Airport Authority.
St. Nicholas Brewing Company will be located inside the main terminal of the airport. Brewmaster James McCoy and Assistant Brewmaster Carl Bundy have described the new IPA as 6.6% ABV, and it's brewed with 100% Citra hops.
The brewery will be hosting an event to celebrate their partnership with the airport, and it will be open to the public. The event will take place on Thursday, February 23 at the brewery. Legacy Airport Manager Gary Shafer will be the guest of honor, and he will tap and taste the new beer.
For more information on the event or brewery, contact Southern Illinois Airport Manager of Communication Alyssa Connell at 319-243-9899.