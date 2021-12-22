St. Louis Zoo elephants turn 50 years old!

(WSIL) -- Happy Birthday! Three elephants at the St. Louis Zoo turned 50 years old in 2021.
Pearl, Donna and Ellie have reached their senior years at the zoo.
Pearl was the first female elephant to give birth at the zoo and she is the mother of the zoo's bull elephant Raja. She has golden eyes and loves spending time with her granddaughters Maliha, Jade and Priya. A good problem solver, she loves challenging puzzle feeders filled with special treats.
Donna has distinctive, flappy ears that are always moving. She is very conversational and enjoys making sounds with her trunk on various objects. She is the teacher of the herd.
And Ellie is the mother of three, a grandmother and the tallest female. She has a calm demeanor and enjoys chilling in one of the pools under the waterfall.
So how are they cared for in their older years?
These "Golden Girls" are in need of increased support due to their age. Just like many people, they require geriatric care throughout the day.
All the elephants voluntarily participate in daily exercises. Since joint health and mobility are so important, exercise routines are designed to make sure they are able to perform movements properly with no discomfort.
Pearl, Donna and Ellie also need health evaluations. The Animal Health and Nutrition teams provide a unified approach to ensure optimal well-being. They oversee physical exams twice a year. During these appointments, eyes, teeth, feet and general movement are checked.
The team may discuss the addition of medications and supplements as necessary. This is all in addition to body condition assessments that take into account a number of health data points.
Health is not only about physical comfort; scientific studies on zoo elephant welfare suggest elephants experience the highest level of well-being when they live in a multigenerational family.
This is why guests will often see Pearl with Maliha and Jade, and Donna and Sri with Ellie and her daughters. But most importantly, they have ample space to engage or disengage with individuals as they choose.
As foot problems can occur in older elephants, the zoo team conditions the soil of the habitats to create a softer walking surface and provide checkups on their feet that include keeping their nails healthy and trimmed.
Elephants have six sets of four teeth and, uniquely among mammals, even their permanent molars will be continuously replaced throughout their lifetime. To help provide these girls’ exceptional dental care, a variety of plant material to browse on including soft trees, like willow are offered. They also help grow and maintain a lush natural environment, so that each elephant develops their own favorite way to enjoy the River’s Edge.
The elephant care team will continue to provide preventative measures for the entire elephant family, including their "Golden Girls" for years to come.