St. Louis woman arrested in Paducah for human trafficking

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies and Detectives responded to a request for assistance from two females staying at a hotel in Paducah on January 3.
In a release, it stated the two females were trying to get back home to St. Louis as they stated they were stranded at the time.
The sheriff's department said the two individuals were a 15-year-old girl and Marlaa Jackson, 22, of St. Louis.
As authorities were investigating, they found out Jackson often worked in the commercial sex trafficking trade and even was working from the local hotel room.
Authorities reached out to the 15-year-old female's legal guardian in St. Louis and found out that she had run away the evening before.
Evidence was also found Jackson had included the 15-year-old in her postings and commercial sex activities earlier in the evening that day.
Jackson was arrested and charged with human trafficking and sodomy charges.