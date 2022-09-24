St. Louis man killed in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A man from St. Louis was killed in Cape Girardeau Friday.
In a press release from the Cape Girardeau police department, officers responded to the 900 block of William Street after receiving reports of a shots fired. Police found 57-year-old Robert L. Mannie from St. Louis unresponsive with gunshot wounds.
Mannie was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Police located a suspect, 22-year-old Martevion K. Curry, across the street from the victim. Curry was taken into custody, and was charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action.
He has cash-only bond set at $1 million.