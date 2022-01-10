St. Louis Cardinals player fills in as substitute teacher

ST. LOUIS (CNN) -- Students at a Missouri elementary school got a big league surprise when a substitute teacher for P.E. was needed, a gold glove outfielder from the St. Louis Cardinals soared into the classroom.
Like many schools across the country, the start of the second semester has been a bit of a struggle at Meramec Elementary in Clayton, Missouri.
"Last week was a challenge. Mostly we had a lot of kids out, but its also the staffing perspective. I think sometimes that's a big part that gets overlooked," said Principal Patrick Fisher.
But when Principal Fisher needed someone to pinch hit for P.E., he was able to find an all-star sub to cover the bases.
"You know, being a substitute science or math teacher, even at that level, would be above my paygrade," said St. Louis Cardinals Centerfielder Harrison Bader.
"Yeah, we introduced him as a sub, or a guest teacher, and so they were all like wearing masks and he doesn't have a uniform. It was like wait a second who is this?" said Fisher.
The man behind the mask was non other than the Cardinals Centerfielder Harrison Bader.
"It's always so much fun engaging, you know, kids that age and seeing how their mind works and everything," said Bader.
Instead of asking Bader about the game he plays for a living, the students at Meramec showed the Cardinals standout a game they created themselves.
"There wasn't a hesitation from him just to hop right in and get in there and mix it with the kids," said Fisher.
Bader said, "In the game that they played they had a lot more success than I did. I've had a lot more success on the field playing in front of St. Louis fans."
The MLB is currently still in a lockout, so is Bader going to have a temporary career change?
"Definitely not going to have a temporary career change. It was nice though to be in St. Louis and not have to worry about which righty throwing 100 was trying to take my lunch that day," explained Bader.
While Bader may have better success on the baseball diamond, Fisher said he's always welcome to rejoin the ranks of the Meramec faculty.
"It really is going to be one of those things our kids remember, said Fisher. Whether its just remembering the memory, or a couple of the hats he might have signed for our students while he was there," Fisher said.
"If there are any substitute teacher openings let me know," said Bader.