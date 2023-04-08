St. Louis Battlehawks become first team in XFL history to win overtime game

SAINT LOUIS, MO (WSIL) -- The St. Louis Battlehawks made history Saturday after defeating the Vegas Vipers in an overtime thriller 21-17, becoming the first team in XFL history to win an overtime game.
The team's official Twitter account proudly proclaimed the accomplishment in a bombastic Tweet:
THE FIRST OVERTIME VICTORY IN THE HISTORY OF THE XFL BELONGS TO YOUR ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS!!!!!— St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) April 8, 2023
The game was indeed one to be remembered. After a hotly-contested game, Battlehawks kicker Donald Hageman hit a clutch field goal with 11 seconds left to propel the game into an extra period.
St. Louis only needed one attempt to seal the game. Quarterback Nick Tiano threw a strike to receiver Hakeem Butler on the inside slant route, sealing the victory for St. Louis.
The win extends the Battlehawks win streak to three and improves the team's record to 6-2. St. Louis takes on the Seattle Sea Dragons at home next Sunday, April 16.